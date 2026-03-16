It was during the COVID-19-hit years of 2020 when Apple debuted its first over-ear headphone, called the AirPods Max. It commanded a premium over the equivalent flagship headphones from Sony and Bose, and while it didn’t post high sales figures, Apple kept it on the shelves for five years with almost no changes. Now, in 2026, Apple has finally refreshed it and given it a new name – the AirPods Max 2. On paper, the new model brings long-awaited features along with a new price tag.

But here’s the bigger question – was the wait worth it? Do audiophiles have a pair of headphones they can count on in the premium segment?

5 years! That’s how long Apple took to update the AirPods Max

When Apple introduced the original AirPods Max in December 2020, the company entered the premium over-ear headphone segment where brands like Sony and Bose dominated. The headphones stood out for their aluminium design, spatial audio support, and deep integration with the Apple ecosystem, but their high price also meant they targeted a niche audience.

Nonetheless, Apple kept it on the shelves as a premium offering for audiophiles seeking a nicer over-ear listening experience. Unlike the AirPods Pro, which has received two generations and multiple feature updates since, the AirPods Max was left untouched. Apple’s rivals made substantial improvements in the meantime, offering better noise cancellation, battery life and audio processing. Hence, the arrival of AirPods Max 2 marks a significant moment for Apple’s audio lineup – it’s the first all-new flagship headphone in years.

What’s new in AirPods Max 2

While it looks identical to the original AirPods Max, the biggest changes in the new model are under the hood. Apple has given the AirPods Max 2 the H2 chip – the same processor found in newer AirPods models. This chip enables better noise cancellation, smarter audio processing, and improved connectivity across Apple devices. Apple says that the Max 2 supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected via a USB-C cable to a compatible device, thus enabling higher-quality listening across music, movies, and gaming. Apple says the lower audio latency also improves responsiveness in games on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Apple is introducing new features such as an enhanced active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and real-time translation capabilities integrated with its software ecosystem. The headphones now use a USB‑C port instead of the older Lightning connector, aligning them with Apple’s newer hardware lineup. The new model supports studio-quality audio recording, which could appeal to podcasters, interviewers, singers, and content creators for capturing clearer voice recordings.

Despite these upgrades, the overall design remains largely unchanged from the first generation. The stainless steel frame, mesh headband, and large ear cups continue to define the product’s aesthetic.

Familiar price

The AirPods Max 2 continues to be positioned as the company’s flagship headphones, launching in India at Rs 67,900. This price tag alone places it far above many popular alternatives in the over-ear category, including flagship models from Sony and Bose.

AirPods Max 2: Was the wait worth it?

While the AirPods Max 2 introduces meaningful internal upgrades, the lack of a major redesign may leave some users wondering whether the five-year gap brought out a worthy upgrade.

Apple, however, states that new model promises to offer improved audio processing, tighter ecosystem integration, and new AI-driven features – all of which are expected to keep the AirPods Max 2 relevant in the premium segment. If money isn’t a limiting factor and all you seek is great audio fused with smart features, the AirPods Max 2 could fit the bill.