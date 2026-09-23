Apple kicked off its annual autumn rollout earlier this month, introducing the flagship iPhone 18 Pro series alongside its long-anticipated first foldable smartphone – the iPhone Duo. Unveiled during the company’s early-September showcase, the new devices, featuring the new A20 Pro chip, a variable-aperture 48-megapixel camera system, and integrated vapour chamber cooling, have dominated headlines. We also saw hardware refreshes for the Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

However, market insiders suggest that the team from Cupertino is far from finished with its 2026 hardware pipeline.

Supply-chain indicators, industry tracking, and developer logs indicate Apple is preparing a secondary product surge set to land in mid-to-late October. Apple is expected to focus its upcoming announcements on a sweeping refresh across its Mac desktop, iPad, and smart home lineup.

Here is a closer look at the key hardware additions expected next month and the sources driving the reports:

OLED iPad Mini

Major upgrades: OLED display panel, A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, a hole-less speaker assembly, and enhanced water resistance.

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul for its smallest tablet tier. Component tracking from display analyst Ross Young points toward a switch from traditional LCD to an OLED panel on the next-generation iPad mini.

According to supply-chain reports surfaced by MacRumors, the device is expected to run on either the A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip. The chassis will feature structural enhancements, including a hole-less speaker assembly and improved water-resistance capabilities.

Next-gen MacBook Pro, M6 iMac

Major upgrades: M6 chip for entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac. Major redesign for 14-inch/16-inch models with OLED screens, touch support, Dynamic Island, M5 Pro/M5 Max chips, and a thinner chassis.

The Mac line is expected to get a multi-tiered refresh across both processor versions and chassis designs. Reports from supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicate Apple will debut its entry-level M6 chip inside an updated 14-inch base MacBook Pro, alongside a refreshed 24-inch iMac featuring new enclosure colourways. Meanwhile, broader supply-chain filings point toward a late-2026 overhaul for high-tier 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, incorporating OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, an integrated Dynamic Island, and M5 Pro/M5 Max chips housed within a thinner frame.

Dedicated Apple Smart Home Display hub

Major upgrades: 6-to-7-inch square screen, A18 chip or newer for local Apple Intelligence, FaceTime support, custom OS with widgets/clock faces, and tabletop/wall-mounted hardware options.

Apple’s push into smart home hardware is expected to materialise in an all-new tabletop console. Internal references uncovered in recent iOS 27 developer builds point to a squarish 6-to-7-inch smart home display running an unannounced, dedicated operating system complete with custom clock faces, widgets, and FaceTime integration.

Rumoured to be powered by an A18 chip to handle localised Apple Intelligence workloads on-device, the hub will launch in both a tabletop variant featuring an integrated acoustic base and a wall-mounted configuration.

Apple TV 4K upgrade

Major upgrades: A17 Pro chip or newer, 8GB RAM expansion for on-device Siri AI, custom N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and an updated Siri Remote.

Apple’s streaming box is in line for an internal spec boost. The Apple TV 4K will bring on-device AI capabilities to the living room. Reporting based on backend supply-chain tracking indicates an upgraded Apple TV powered by an A17 Pro chip or newer will be paired with an increased 8GB of RAM specifically allocated for Siri AI processing. Network infrastructure updates include Apple’s custom-designed N1 chip bringing Wi-Fi 7 compatibility alongside an updated Siri Remote, while retaining its current physical enclosure.

HomePod Mini refresh

Major upgrades: Faster processor with local Siri AI support, enhanced acoustics, second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) tracking, N1 Wi-Fi 7 chip, and new red colour option.

Regulatory filings and component orders suggest a second-generation HomePod mini is getting ready to be released. According to supply-chain audits published by MacRumors, the updated smart speaker will feature a faster processor to support local Siri AI requests, enhanced acoustic hardware, second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) tracking chips, and integration of the proprietary N1 Wi-Fi 7 networking silicon, alongside new colour finishes such as red.