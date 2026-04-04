Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and as a result, it has announced a bunch of discounts on some of its premium products to reward its loyalists and fan base. The limited-time sale period brings cashback and discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select products, including the latest iPhone 17 series and MacBook models powered by the new M5 chip. Clubbed with bank offers, exchange bonuses, and promotions at authorised retailers, this might make it the ideal time to get your dream Apple product.

The offers are live on Apple’s official India website and through partners such as Imagine Store. Customers using eligible cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express can avail instant cashback during checkout, effectively lowering the price of high-end devices. Third-party retailers are also offering discounts to encourage buyers to upgrade.

Deals on MacBooks with M5 chip

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip sees a discount of Rs 7,000, reducing its price from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,12,900. As far as higher-end MacBook Pro variants are concerned, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip drops by up to Rs 10,000, bringing the effective price down from Rs 1,89,900 to Rs 1,79,900. Similarly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip is available at Rs 2,89,900 after a Rs 10,000 discount from its original Rs 2,99,900 price tag.

Offers on iPhone 17, iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come with a flat discount of Rs 5,000 cashback using bank deals, lowering the iPhone 17 Pro’s price from Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 1,29,900. The base iPhone 17 does not feature a direct discount on Apple’s site, but third-party retailers like Vijay Sales and Imagine Store are offering competitive pricing along with additional bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Previous-generation models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus qualify for Rs 4,000 cashback.

Deals on other Apple devices

The Apple Watch Series 11 receives Rs 4,000 off, while the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3 gets a Rs 2,000 discount. Audio enthusiasts can save Rs 1,000 on AirPods Pro (3rd generation) and AirPods 4.

Those seeking to get an iPad can avail Rs 4,000 cashback on iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch models) and up to Rs 3,000 off on the standard iPad and iPad mini.

Prior to the 50th anniversary celebrations, Apple had released a bunch of devices for the 2026 financial year. The company had announced the MacBook Neo as its most affordable laptop device, sitting alongside the MacBook Air M5 to cater to the affordable segment. The iPhone 17e was also announced to offer a refreshing take on an entry-level smartphone from Apple, while the iPad Air also got a faster chipset in the form of the M4 chip.