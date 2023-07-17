APP REVIEW: SilverWings sports a range of features to support well-being of elderly

Social connect and engagement is a key need for the elderly with a significant lot of urban seniors grappling with loneliness. To address this, SeniorWorld, a company that offers specially designed phones for seniors under the brand ‘easyfone’, has come up with SilverWings, a social, wellness and fun community app platform. “The app has been designed based on the feedback received from our three lakh plus seniors community on Facebook,” says Rahul Gupta, CEO and co-founder of SeniorWorld.

SilverWings publishes engaging articles every day, allowing seniors to express and exchange viewpoints and experiences. It also fosters interaction between seniors who share common interests such as music, poetry, hobbies, travel, etc., making for more meaningful connections. Furthermore, seniors can attend technology classes to get more tech savvy, explore new hobbies, host events to share their expertise or even embark on group holiday tours. Most importantly, SilverWings ensures that seniors enjoy themselves with its wide array of fun sessions, games and quizzes, etc.

Seniors can enjoy daily fitness and meditation sessions, participate in live talks with doctors, set up medicine reminders, and keep track of their vitals in one place. There’s a digital SOS emergency button: it sends a distress message to designated emergency contacts with crucial information like GPS location and medical history, and initiates sequential and repeated calls to them, expediting the help they need.

The SilverWings app is available for free download on the Google Play Store