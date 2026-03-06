Anthropic and Dario Amodei are up for a courtroom showdown with the Pentagon. After a dramatic turn of events between the AI startup firm behind the Claude AI models and US President Donald Trump’s administration, Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei has vowed take the case to the courts, especially as the US Department of Defense (DoD) labelled it as a national security supply chain risk. Anthropic believes the designation as a national security supply chain risk is “legally unsound”.

“As we wrote on Friday, we do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court,” wrote Amodei.

In a formal letter received on March 4, 2026, the DoD — now rebranded by the Trump administration as the “Department of War” — officially notified Anthropic that it and its products, including Claude, are deemed a supply chain risk “effective immediately.” This label, governed by 10 USC 3252, is typically applied to entities linked to foreign adversaries like China or Russia, marking this incident as the first one where the label is applied to a domestic US company.

The escalation of the matter emerges from a breakdown in negotiations over the military use of Anthropic’s Claude AI model. The company has maintained that it will stick to its ethical boundaries, refusing to permit its technology for mass domestic surveillance of US citizens or fully autonomous lethal weapons systems without human oversight.

CEO Dario Amodei draws his ‘red lines’

Soon after the Pentagon made the label official, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei responded swiftly in a public statement, clarifying the designation’s limited scope and criticising its legal foundation. “The language used by the Department of War in the letter… matches our statement… that the vast majority of our customers are unaffected,” Amodei wrote. “With respect to our customers, it plainly applies only to the use of Claude by customers as a direct part of contracts with the Department of War, not all use of Claude by customers who have such contracts,” stated Amodei.

He stated that the statute is designed “to protect the government rather than to punish a supplier,” and requires the Secretary to employ “the least restrictive means necessary.”

Amodei further explained, “Even for Department of War contractors, the supply chain risk designation doesn’t (and can’t) limit uses of Claude or business relationships with Anthropic if those are unrelated to their specific Department of War contracts.” He assured that the restriction applies narrowly, only to Claude’s direct use in DoD contracts. It does not apply broadly to all interactions by contractors who have any military ties.

“…we do not believe, and have never believed, that it is the role of Anthropic or any private company to be involved in operational decision-making—that is the role of the military. Our only concerns have been our exceptions on fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance, which relate to high-level usage areas, and not operational decision-making,” affirms Amodei, standing with the company’s ethical views on the use of AI in defense.

Amodei expresses regret for leaked memo

On the sidelines, Amodei appeared in an exclusive interview with The Economist, expressing his apology over the leaked memo. In his first public comments since the Pentagon’s designation, Amodei offered his take on how the incidents turned out, apologising for his handling of the crisis, which he described as one of the most “disorienting” in Anthropic’s history.

The apology was issued by Amodei after a staff memo, reported by The Information previously, contrasted Anthropic’s stance with Sam Altman’s OpenAI, stating that his company didn’t shower “dictator-style praise to Trump,” unlike its competitor.

In a separate post, Amodei wrote, “It was a difficult day for the company, and I apologise for the tone of the post. It does not reflect my careful or considered views.” Amodei also claims that the leaked memo was “written six days ago, and is an out-of-date assessment of the current situation.”

In the short video teaser clip, Amodei is questioned whether he will apologise to Trump over the comments on the leaked memo, with the CEO assuring that he has apologised to the concerned people within the Department of War and he “will be happy to talk to more people within the administration.”

Anthropic has more in common with DoW than differences

In his public statement, Amodei also stated that Anthropic and the Department of War have more in common than differences as far as national security is concerned. “Our most important priority right now is making sure that our warfighters and national security experts are not deprived of important tools in the middle of major combat operations,” said Amodei. he commited to Anthropic’s readiness to provide its Claude AI models to the Department of War and national security community, “at nominal cost and with continuing support from our engineers, for as long as is necessary to make that transition, and for as long as we are permitted to do so.”

“We both are committed to advancing US national security and defending the American people, and agree on the urgency of applying AI across the government. All our future decisions will flow from that shared premise,” said Amodei.