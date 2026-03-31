Anthropic is currently developing a new AI model called “Claude Mythos”; this model is currently being tested internally, as reported by Fortune. Interestingly, this latest AI model has been leaked even before launch and has been generating a lot of buzz on social media.

The leak has also been confirmed by Anthropic, which reportedly acknowledged that a “human error” in the configuration of its content management system (CMS) led to the draft blog post being accessible. While Anthropic has yet to say when it plans to unveil the new model, here’s everything you need to know about his model.

Reports of Anthropic testing Mythos also comes days after The Information reported that archrival OpenAI has finished pre-training a new, very strong model referred to as ‘Spud.’

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What is Claude Mythos?

Anthropic developed Mythos is reportedly part of an entirely new lineup of AI models by Anthropic called ‘Capybara.’ Presently, Anthropic provides users each of its AI models in three different sizes, which are called

Opus, which are the largest and most capable model versions

Sonnet, this is cheaper and slightly faster but also less capable than Opus.

Haiku is the cheapest, smallest, and fastest among the category of LLMs.

For people unaware about “Capybara,” it is a new name for a new class of AI model, which is larger and more intelligent than the Opus models, which were, until now, Anthropic’s most powerful,” Anthropic has been quoted as saying in the blog post. Models in this new tier are reportedly larger and more capable than Opus but also more expensive to use.

What cybersecurity risks does Claude pose?

Claude Mythos’ capabilities reportedly pose unprecedented cybersecurity risks, which has Anthropic concerned about its real-world implications. “Compared to our previous best model, Claude Opus 4.6, Capybara gets dramatically higher scores on tests of software coding, academic reasoning, and cybersecurity, among others,” the company was quoted as saying in the leaked material.

Therefore, an Anthropic spokesperson said on this matter, “Given the strength of its capabilities, we’re being deliberate about how we release it. As is standard practice across the industry, we’re working with a small group of early access customers to test the model.”

“We consider this model a step change and the most capable we’ve built to date,” the spokesperson added.

Anthropic also reportedly warned that the model is “far ahead of any other AI model in cyber capabilities” and it could spark a “wave of models that can exploit vulnerabilities in ways that far outpace the efforts of defenders.”