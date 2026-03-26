In a significant update, Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, has added a new “auto mode” to its AI assistant. This feature allows the AI to make certain decisions on its own, without asking for human approval every time. It shows how AI tools are slowly moving from being simple assistants to becoming more independent systems.

What is auto mode?

Auto mode is designed to make Claude easier to use, especially for developers. Earlier, users had to either approve every action manually or give the AI full access, which could be risky.

With auto mode, Claude finds a balance. It uses an internal system to check each task before doing it. If the action is safe like basic coding work it goes ahead automatically. If something looks risky, it either blocks the action or asks the user for permission.

Safety vs independence

This update comes at a time when AI tools are becoming more powerful and capable of handling complex tasks. Claude can already perform actions like opening files or running commands, so giving it more control can be both useful and risky.

Auto mode is meant to reduce these risks. Unlike earlier settings that allowed full access, this system tries to prevent harmful actions such as deleting important files or exposing sensitive data.

However, it’s not perfect. Since, sometimes the AI might wrongly allow a risky task or block a safe one. Because of this, Anthropic suggests using the feature carefully, especially in testing or controlled environments.

What does this mean for the future?

Right now, auto mode is being tested with a limited number of users. But it gives a clear idea of where AI is heading.

Instead of just responding to commands, AI tools like Claude are starting to act on their own. In the future, this could turn AI into something like a digital coworker helping people complete tasks faster with less manual effort.

Anthropic also unveiled a major new feature for its Claude AI, enabling it to directly control a Mac computer. With this capability, Claude can move the mouse, type on the keyboard, navigate apps, and complete tasks entirely on its own. Currently in research preview, this update represents a significant shift from AI as a chat assistant to AI functioning as a hands-on digital worker.