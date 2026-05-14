As one of the frontrunners in the AI industry, Anthropic is enjoying all the attention lately, especially post the release of Claude Mythos. Now, one of its senior executives has outlined an ambitious vision for the future of AI, suggesting that AI could address all your needs even before you realise.

Cat Wu, the Head of Product for Claude Code and Cowork, has outlined a bold vision for the future of AI in an interview with TechCrunch. “I think the next big thing is proactivity”, said Wu, highlighting it as the next major leap for Claude. “Right now, people are shifting to routines, so like automating, for example, responses to customer support tickets. And I think the next step is that Claude understands what you work on, and just sets up some of these automations for you,” she added.

Anthropic ignores competitors

Wu, who joined Anthropic in August 2024, has played a major role in evolving Claude from a conversational chatbot into a powerful coding and productivity tool. She, along with technical lead Boris Cherny, has been described as the company’s ‘Batman and Robin’ for their collaborative impact on product development.

When asked about product strategy, Wu said that Anthropic deliberately avoids reactive moves against competitors.

“The main thing that we design for is staying on the exponential,” she said. “We don’t think about competitors… if you do, you end up perpetually two weeks or a month behind.” The company’s focus remains on pushing the frontier of AI capabilities as models continue to improve rapidly.

Anthropic released at least six models last year and has maintained a similar pace in 2026. Wu expressed hope that this pace will continue. However, he also noted that future Claude deployments may vary in approach to ensure safety, referencing the controlled release of its cybersecurity model Mythos under the Glasswing initiative.

Future work still needs human experts

Wu also addressed the evolving nature of work with advanced AI agents. She believes that managers will still need deep domain expertise to effectively oversee AI teams. Wu compared agent management to managing people, i.e., requiring debugging of instructions, understanding mistakes, and refining vague requests.

“I think the managers still need to be experts in their domain. It’s a new skill set that a lot of people are going to have to learn, but managing agents is actually very similar to being a manager of people, in the sense that you have to understand, like, why did the agent make this mistake? Did it misinterpret my instruction? Was my request under-specified? You have to have the ability to debug it,” she said.

While AI is expected to handle tedious tasks and boost overall productivity, Wu sees it as a tool to free humans for more creative and high-value work rather than simply reducing headcount. “My hope is that it actually does [the tedious work], and then everyone has all these cool things that they will want to build,” she said.

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Wu’s comments come at a time when Anthropic enjoys a strong momentum. The company is reportedly in talks for a massive funding round that could value at nearly $950 billion, potentially surpassing OpenAI.

Recent data also shows Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI in the number of business customers, quadrupling its market share since May 2025, with many enterprises preferring Claude over ChatGPT.