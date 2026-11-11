Anthropic is now taking shots at the industry’s big names – Microsoft and Google. At its recent live product showcase in San Francisco, the AI company unveiled a major expansion of its Claude platform, introducing a full suite of AI-native office tools that could challenge workplace services Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

The new productivity bundle includes Claude Sheets, Claude Whiteboards, Claude Meetings, and a rebranded enterprise analytics hub, Claude Data.

What’s interesting is that the rollout comes just ahead of Anthropic’s anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Will this be a sign of Anthropic itching to capture the lucrative market for general corporate productivity software, especially where its generative AI bots could be of big help?

Anthropic’s AI productivity suite: What it offers

Anthropic’s new workplace tools shift Claude from a traditional chat interface into a real-time collaborative workspace for human team members and AI to work together.

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1. Claude Sheets: Natural-language data modelling

Designed to rival Excel and Google Sheets, Claude Sheets brings natural-language creation and real-time editing directly into multi-tab grid workbooks.

Prompt-to-spreadsheet: Users can prompt Claude to build custom campaign trackers, hiring budgets, or complex financial models from scratch.

Native formula creation: Claude automatically populates formulas, multi-tab structures, dropdown selections, and conditional formatting rules.

Cell-level co-editing: Human users and Claude can edit cell values simultaneously, with the AI clearly highlighting and logging every change it makes along the way.

Exporting options: Built for fast operational tasks inside Claude, completed sheets can be reviewed and managed in-suite or exported to standard spreadsheet platforms when needed.

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2. Claude Whiteboards: Visual Ideation and Canvas Mapping

Claude Whiteboards provides an interactive visual canvas for team brainstorming, project planning, and architecture mapping.

Real-time canvas structuring: Unstructured chat discussions and raw notes can be instantly organised into visual timeline charts, Kanban-style workflows, or categorised sticky-note clusters.

Visual sketching and annotations: Teams can draw shapes, mark up regions, or post rough sketches that Claude interprets directly to adjust diagram layouts and underlying text content.

Artifact conversion: At the end of a brainstorming session, Claude can convert the whiteboard layout into structured slide deck outlines, executive project briefs, or formatted docs.

Starting to roll out today: Claude Whiteboards, Claude Sheets and Claude Data.



Think a plan through on a board, build a tracker in a sheet, and tell a story with your data. pic.twitter.com/S8M32FMrce — Claude (@claudeai) November 10, 2026

3. Claude Meetings: Active in-call AI collaborator

Unlike conventional meeting bots that purely record audio transcripts for post-call summaries, Claude Meetings acts as a live, interactive co-worker during video calls.

Live call participation: Claude joins supported meetings (starting with Google Meet for Team and Enterprise subscribers) as an active participant with a visible indicator in the call chat.

Mid-call execution: While participants talk strategy, attendees can ping Claude to retrieve company metrics, generate project timelines on a whiteboard live, or pull figures from linked enterprise systems.

Automated post-call sync: When the call ends, generated artifacts, draft plans, and action items automatically sync into the team’s Claude workspace.

4. Claude Data and Interactive Partner Connectors

Formerly known as Claude Dashboards, Claude Data expands enterprise data query capabilities for non-technical employees.

Direct enterprise database queries: Connects straight into enterprise data platforms—including Snowflake, Salesforce, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery—allowing workers to run plain-English business analytics queries.

Certified metrics and visual storytelling: Enterprise data leads can certify query definitions so figures remain standardized across teams. Results can be rendered as interactive dashboards, visual data stories, or short narrated videos.

Interactive connectors: Embedded app connectors allow tools like Adobe, Atlassian, Box, and HubSpot to open directly beside the Claude chat interface so users can edit external files without switching tabs.

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Who can access the Claude suite?

Access to Claude is structured across free and paid tier plans:

Free Tier Users: Free users do not have access to the core office suite tools (Claude Sheets, Whiteboards, or Meetings). However, free accounts retain access to standard chat features and select basic interactive app connectors.

Individual Paid Subscribers (Pro and Max): Individual paid plan members gain full access to Claude Sheets, Claude Whiteboards, and Claude Data in beta across web, desktop, and mobile.

Team and Enterprise Accounts: Business accounts receive full suite access, including exclusive availability for Claude Meetings.