A new study by AI company Anthropic suggests that while artificial intelligence is changing many industries, some jobs may remain safe from automation because they rely heavily on human skills and physical work.

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of everyday work, helping people with tasks like writing, coding and analysing data. But a new study by Anthropic shows that not all jobs are at risk of being replaced by AI.

The research looked at different professions and analysed how much of their work could be done using AI tools. It found that jobs involving physical activity and direct human interaction are far less likely to be replaced by machines.

Six jobs least likely to be replaced by AI

According to the study, six jobs currently have the lowest risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence. These include cooks, motorcycle mechanics, lifeguards, bartenders, dishwashers and dressing room attendants.

These roles mainly involve hands-on work that requires people to be physically present. For example, cooks must prepare food, manage kitchen equipment and adjust recipes depending on the situation. Motorcycle mechanics also need practical skills to check and repair vehicles.

Lifeguards must constantly watch swimmers and react quickly in emergencies, which requires human judgement and awareness. Similarly, bartenders and dressing room attendants often interact directly with customers, something AI systems cannot easily handle.

Why these jobs are harder for AI to replace

The report explains that AI works best with digital tasks such as writing emails, analysing numbers or generating computer code. These tasks can be done using software and data.

However, jobs that involve physical movement, real-world environments and human interaction are much harder for AI to perform. Machines may assist in some parts of the work, but they cannot fully replace the people doing these jobs.

Human skills still matter

The study also highlights that many jobs in industries like food service, hospitality, repair and maintenance have lower exposure to AI. In fact, a large share of occupations still depend mainly on human skills.

While AI will continue to change the workplace, the study suggests that people who work in practical, hands-on jobs may face less risk of being replaced by technology in the near future.