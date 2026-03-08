Anthropic, the company behind the AI LLM model Claude, has launched free AI courses to teach users how to work with Claude. This initiative is aimed at helping people learn practical AI skills for free. The company has opened registrations for a set of online courses designed to teach users how to work with its AI assistant, Claude AI.

The training program is part of a new learning platform called Anthropic Academy, which offers structured courses for students, professionals, educators, and developers interested in understanding and using AI tools more effectively.

The courses are available online and include certification after completion, allowing learners to showcase their AI skills professionally.

Free learning platform for AI skills Anthropic Academy is designed as a central hub where users can access multiple AI training programs without paying any fees. The courses are hosted through an online learning system that allows participants to study at their own pace.

The company says the goal is to make AI education more accessible as artificial intelligence becomes an essential skill across many industries.

Courses for Beginners and Developers

The program includes several learning tracks designed for different skill levels. These are mentioned below.

Claude 101 – This is a basic course, which is meant to teach people who might be interested in knowing how Claude works.

AI Fluency for Educators, Students, and Nonprofits – These are special courses that are fit to fit different individuals. They care about the practical applications of AI.

Building with the Claude API—This course is aimed at giving the developers a more concrete understanding of how to use the Anthropic models in practice.

Introduction to Model Context Protocol (MCP) – This program explains to the developers how to design MCP servers and how Claude can be linked to other external tools and services.

Expanding access to AI education, Anthropic says the initiative is part of a broader effort to prepare people for a future where AI plays a larger role in daily work.

By offering free training, the company hopes to help individuals gain the knowledge needed to use AI responsibly and productively.

The courses also aim to create a workforce that is comfortable working alongside AI systems, whether in coding, research, education, or business operations.How to enroll in the courses?

Interested learners can register through Anthropic’s online training portal by creating a free account. After signing up, users can browse the available courses, choose a learning track, and start studying immediately.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, programs like Anthropic Academy highlight how companies are investing not just in building AI tools but also in teaching people how to use them effectively.