Anthropic AI, the company that walked away from a deal with the Pentagon over the latter’s demand for unrestricted use of AI, is now looking for an expert in chemical weaponry and drafting policies around it. Although there is a lot of confusion on social media around this development, the Dario Amodei-led company is looking to formulate a clear policy on this area.

According to Anthropic’s job posting, the role will revolve around “how AI systems handle sensitive chemical and explosives information.” The policy manager will be working with AI safety researchers while “tackling critical problems in preventing catastrophic misuse.”

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Why is Anthropic hiring an expert?

Although at first glance, hiring someone with expertise in chemical weapons or high-yield explosives may seem contradictory for a company advocating responsible AI. But the intent is quite the opposite. Anthropic is not recruiting experts to develop such weapons. Instead, it wants to bring an expert who can help build a clear policy against the use of its systems for such weapons.

Ever since the fallout between Anthropic and the Pentagon, the former has been unconvinced of the Pentagon’s claim that it will not use AI for the development of autonomous weapons. This standoff has now led to a more proactive approach. Instead of loosening its stance, Anthropic is doubling down on safety by seeking experts who understand the risks associated with weapons and explosives. The goal is not to enable such use cases but to prevent them.

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Will AI be used in developing weapons?

Anthropic’s latest move highlights a critical turning point for the AI industry. The concern is no longer just about innovation, but rather it’s about control, responsibility, and trust of AI tools.

Since governments are pushing for broader access to AI capabilities and companies are pushing back with safety concerns, the balance between progress and precaution is becoming harder to maintain. Additionally, as AI tools are becoming more powerful, there is a real risk that they could be misused. By working with specialists, companies are trying to build stronger protections into their systems.

For now, Anthropic’s hiring decision shows that the company is choosing caution over compromise. This comes in the wake of a controversy that alleges Anthropic’s Claude played a central role in Palantir AI’s targeting systems in the early phase of the US-Iran war.