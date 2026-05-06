Anthropic has introduced a new set of 10 artificial intelligence agents designed specifically for banks, insurers and financial firms. All of these AI agents are aimed at automating routine and time-consuming tasks in the finance sector. Importantly, some people are predicting this to be the last nail in the coffin for Software-as-a-Service companies.

The announcement about the launch of the AI agents was made at an event in New York, immediately sparking discussions about the future of jobs in banking, particularly at the entry level. However, the company clarified that these AI agents are designed to assist professionals rather than replace them. Human involvement will remain central, especially when it comes to final decision-making.

Anthropic just automated the first-year analyst job at every bank on Wall Street.



They released these 10 AI agents for finance:

→ Pitch builder

→ Meeting preparer

→ Earnings reviewer

→ Model builder

→ Market researcher

→ Valuation reviewer

→ GL reconciler

→ Month-end… https://t.co/mYzgS8utW0 pic.twitter.com/6VhLCa9t7F — Josh Kale (@JoshKale) May 5, 2026



What are these new AI agents?

The newly launched AI agents are specialised tools built to handle different types of financial work. These include preparing pitch decks, analysing financial statements, drafting credit reports, and conducting market research.

Some agents can also assist in tasks like valuation analysis, earnings reviews, and compliance checks such as KYC (Know Your Customer).

These agents work using Anthropic’s Claude AI platform and can be customised. The newly released AI agents include

-Pitch Builder

-Meeting Preparer

-Earnings reviewer

-Model builder

-Market researcher

-Valuation reviewer

-Gl reconciler

-Month-end closer

-Statement auditor

-KYC screener

They are designed to integrate with existing software systems, making it easier for companies to adopt them without major changes to their workflows.

The goal is to reduce manual workload and improve efficiency in areas that usually require long hours of human effort.

Who can use these AI agents?

The AI agents are primarily designed for professionals working in banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and fintech companies. Large financial institutions such as global banks and asset managers are expected to be early adopters.

Reports suggest that companies like Goldman Sachs, Visa, Citi, and AIG are already exploring or using similar AI tools in their operations.

These tools can be used by analysts, compliance teams, and financial advisors to speed up their daily work. For example, an analyst can use an AI agent to quickly prepare a financial report, while compliance teams can use it to monitor transactions or detect irregularities.

Last time Anthropic shipped plugins, SaaS lost $285B in a day.



Today: 10 finance agent templates.



Building one from scratch takes weeks. Training, refining, evaluating. I'm 2 months into mine. They just shipped 10 in complex domains.



Watch FactSet, Pitchbook, Capital IQ next. https://t.co/WWbPvi4iOl — Paweł Huryn (@PawelHuryn) May 5, 2026

Impact on jobs and markets

The launch of these AI agents has raised concerns about job losses, especially in junior roles that involve repetitive tasks. However, industry leaders say the technology is more likely to change the nature of jobs rather than eliminate them completely.