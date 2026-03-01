Anthropic’s Claude AI app has become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s US app chart late Saturday, marking a dramatic rise just one day after a high-profile clash with the Trump administration over military use of its technology. According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Claude’s iOS app climbed from 131 position in late January to fluctuating within the top 20 for much of February before claiming the top spot in the past few hours.

On the other hand, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which had dominated the first position for most of the month, slipped to the second spot, while Google’s Gemini held on to the fourth spot. The app’s free user base has grown more than 60% since January, with daily sign-ups tripling since November and setting all-time records this week. Paying subscriptions have more than doubled in 2026.

Anthropic-Pentagon row: How it scaled up downloads

The controversy erupted when Anthropic refused to grant the US Department of Defense unrestricted access to its Claude models, insisting on safeguards against mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. President Donald Trump criticised the company on Truth Social, accusing it of trying to “impose its terms of service” on the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security, effectively blocking federal agencies and defense contractors from using its tools.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei responded by acknowledging the Department’s right to choose aligned partners but expressed hope for reconsideration, citing the “substantial value” of Anthropic’s technology to the armed forces. The dispute later intensified after OpenAI announced a separate agreement with the Pentagon to deploy its models on classified networks with agreed safeguards, highlighting contrasting approaches among AI leaders.

Anthropic wins public support

The row appears to have fueled a wave of public sympathy for Anthropic’s principled stance on AI safety. Some users publicly defected from ChatGPT, with reports of cancellations and switches to Claude. Pop singer Katy Perry shared a screenshot of her Claude Pro subscription on social media shortly after the announcements, amplifying visibility among mainstream audiences.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, Anthropic has positioned itself as a safety-focused alternative, gaining traction in coding, enterprise, and consumer use. The app’s ascent reflects growing consumer preference for AI tools perceived as ethically grounded amid debates over military applications and government influence.