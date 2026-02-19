Anthropic has been rapidly expanding in India, with a new office in Bengaluru coming amidst the wide adoption of Claude AI in the country’s various professional areas. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has now called on India to harness AI to transform governance into a more efficient and citizen-centric system, describing it as one of the most valuable applications of the technology.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Anthropic’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, which also coincided with the official launch of the company’s Bengaluru operations, Amodei addressed around 250 developers and entrepreneurs. He acknowledged that while AI generates immense value, it will also cause significant economic disruption, making it essential to ensure broad sharing of benefits.

“That’s a really valuable use of the technology,” Amodei said, referring to AI’s potential in governance. He highlighted India’s unique position as the world’s largest democracy to lead in this area. Amodei praised the speed of government adoption in India, noting that the Ministry of Statistics is already building an AI system to query economic data and statistics.

“Generally, govt bodies elsewhere don’t move this fast,” he remarked.

Amodei also pointed to the rapid growth of Anthropic’s business in India, revealing that the company’s run-rate revenue in the market has doubled over the past four months. “It’s just really incredible… It mirrors the general progress and explosion in Claude models and coding models. But I think it’s even more extreme in India than we’ve seen in other places of the world.”

India provides scale and diversity for AI innovation

Amodei highlighted India’s extraordinary advantages for AI development. “You can run experiments with hundreds of millions of people. That scale allows entrepreneurs and builders to pivot quickly and learn faster in ways that simply aren’t possible in smaller markets.”

“With so many regional languages in India, I’ve seen some cool applications, including in the non-profit and social benefit space,” he added. Anthropic’s Claude models are actively working to support a wide range of languages, including India’s long tail of regional ones.

AI engineers to focus on high-impact AI apps

In continuing with the conversation, Amodei encouraged builders to focus on areas where AI could help with real-world applications, like medicine and biology – which Amodei claimed to be the most durable and defensible businesses.

“The biggest moats will come from applications tied to the physical world — things that aren’t easy to do and require specialised skills. Biology and medicine fit all of those criteria. It’s a complex, knowledge-heavy space that involves navigating regulatory systems, but that hard work will lead to durable businesses. So I strongly encourage builders to move in that direction,” he stated.

Other than the new office, Anthropic recently announced new enterprise tools for legal, sales, and marketing functions, which contributed to a sharp global IT stock sell-off.