Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who was in India last week for the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, has just offered some valuable advice for Young Indians. Speaking at the WTF Podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Dario Amodei had some advice for the young indians who are going to enter the workforce during this wave of rapid advancements in AI.

During the podcast, Dario Amodei said that fields such as coding, mathematics, and parts of science are already becoming increasingly AI-driven.

He also added, “I think coding is going away first, or coding is being done by the AI models first,” he said, adding that the whole act of writing code may be automated sooner, and the broader discipline of software engineering will take longer.

Which job roles are less vulnerable to AI integration?

Upon being asked which industries are the most vulnerable to disruption caused by AI, and which industries have the time to adapt. Dario Amodei said roles centred on human interaction are likely to have a longer runway. Suggesting that ” Tasks that involve relating to people” may endure, she said.

Nonetheless, he argued that not every process of the workflow will disappear. Areas such as design, understanding user demand, and managing teams of AI systems could remain-led for longer. This, in simpler terms, means suggesting that even in highly automated industries, skills such as oversight, judgement and human-centred decision-making may continue to play a critical role.

Which are the best automation-proof jobs?

Speaking about where young professionals should look for opportunities, Dario Amodei said that the smartest bet is to ride the “AI tailwind”. If artificial intelligence is becoming the defining force, he suggested, businesses that build on top of it or support its supply chain could benefit the most

The example Dario gave to support his argument is from the semiconductor industry, which combines physical world and more traditional engineering with AI infrastructure rather than pure software.

“In the world in which AI can kinda generate anything and create anything, having basic critical thinking skills may be the most important thing to success,” he said in the podcast.