Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has issued a strong warning about the future of the software industry, saying artificial intelligence could dramatically change how software is created and valued. According to Dario Amodei, AI tools are becoming so advanced that the cost of producing software may eventually fall close to zero, potentially impacting the economics of the software-as-a-service industry.

Speaking during an interview shared from The Wall Street Journal’s YouTube channel, Dario Amodei said many people are still unaware of how quickly AI technology is advancing and how deeply it could impact jobs, businesses, and the global economy.

AI could reduce the need for traditional software development

Dario Amodei explained that AI systems are rapidly improving in coding and software development tasks. He believes AI could soon handle most parts of software creation, reducing the need for large engineering teams and lowering software production costs significantly.

According to him, traditional software companies may struggle if they fail to adapt to the AI-driven shift. He warned that some existing software business models could become less profitable as AI tools make coding faster, cheaper, and more automated.

The Anthropic chief has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of AI replacing several entry-level white-collar jobs in the coming years, especially in fields such as coding, finance, and legal services.

“AI Tsunami” warning

In recent interviews and podcasts, Dario Amodei described the rise of AI as an “AI tsunami,” saying society is still underprepared for the changes ahead. He warned that AI systems may soon reach human-level intelligence in many areas faster than expected.

Despite his concerns, Dario Amodei also said AI could create new opportunities and improve productivity across industries. He believes human skills such as empathy, communication, and decision-making will continue to remain valuable even as AI becomes more capable.

Social media reactions remain divided

The comments triggered mixed reactions on X. Some users agreed that AI tools are lowering the barrier to software development, allowing people without coding backgrounds to build and ship products faster.

Others criticised the remarks, arguing that AI companies are overstating the pace of disruption. Some users also pointed out that while software creation costs may fall, AI models themselves still remain expensive to operate.

Several users also discussed how AI could shift the value of software businesses from licensing and subscriptions towards execution, ideas, and distribution.