Amid the influx of global AI companies in the Indian market, US-based AI firm Anthropic – the creator of the Claude family of large language models – has officially opened its first office in India in Bengaluru. Announced on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the new Bengaluru office serves as Anthropic’s “home base in India” and its second location in the Asia-Pacific region, following Tokyo.

The expansion comes as India emerges as the second-largest global market for Claude.ai, Anthropic’s conversational AI platform. The company highlighted that nearly half of Claude’s usage in India involves technically intensive tasks, such as building applications, modernising systems, and shipping production software, driven by a highly active developer community engaged in cutting-edge AI work.

Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India at Anthropic, highlighted the strategic importance of the move. “India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises. Already, it’s home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives. That’s exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most,” she added.

Anthropic’s new partnerships and focus on Indic languages

Alongside the office opening, Anthropic announced a series of partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors to deepen its long-term commitment to India. Some of the key collaborations include:

– Working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to develop evaluations for Claude’s performance on locally relevant tasks in domains like agriculture and law.

– Involvement of domain experts from leading Indian nonprofits such as Digital Green and Adalat AI.

These evaluations will help refine future models for Indic language speakers and India-specific use cases, with results to be made publicly available.

The company also noted ongoing efforts to improve Claude in 10 widely spoken Indian languages, which include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. Six months ago, Anthropic launched a dedicated initiative to curate higher-quality, more representative training data, leading to noticeable gains in fluency and performance for non-English users.

Office opening comes amid India’s AI boom

The Bengaluru office launch coincides with the India AI Impact Summit 2026 (February 16–20), where global AI leaders are discussing inclusive, sustainable innovation. Anthropic’s decision to open the India office reflects growing confidence in the country’s ecosystem – from its massive developer base and digital public infrastructure to rising enterprise adoption of Claude-powered solutions.

Currently, the Bengaluru office is looking for five categories of talent in the sales department, which include:

– Account Executive, Public Sector

– Enterprise Account Executive – Digital Native Business

– Enterprise Account Executive, Industries

– Partner Sales Manager

– Solutions Architect, Applied AI