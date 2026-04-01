Anthropic has confirmed that a portion of the internal source code for its widely used coding tool, Claude Code, was unintentionally exposed. The company stated that the incident resulted from human error and was not the result of a security breach. The security lapse occurred on Tuesday during a routine software update, when a debugging file containing more than 5 lakh lines of proprietary code was mistakenly included in the release.

The issue was first spotted by security researcher Chaofan Shou, who reported it on X. The post quickly went viral, attracting over 21 million views within hours. This exposure triggered a wave of unauthorized downloads and mirrored copies appearing across GitHub, raising concerns among developers and the wider tech community.

Claude code source code has been leaked via a map file in their npm registry!



Code: https://t.co/jBiMoOzt8G pic.twitter.com/rYo5hbvEj8 — Chaofan Shou (@Fried_rice) March 31, 2026

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A major blow for the startup:

The leak of the source code is a major blow for the startup, as it may allow developers and rival companies to see how Anthropic built its widely used coding platform.

“No sensitive customer data or credentials were involved or exposed,” an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement, reports CNBC. “This was a release packaging issue caused by human error, not a security breach. We’re rolling out measures to prevent this from happening again.”

These recurring issues have occurred even though the company added “Undercover Mode,” a measure meant to stop Claude from exposing confidential internal data.

Exposing source code can reveal important details about a system’s design, potentially allowing competitors and independent developers to examine the structure behind Claude Code, one of the company’s most widely adopted coding platforms.

The leak comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the San Francisco-based company. It is the second incident within a single week in which Anthropic has accidentally revealed its internal intellectual property.

Why This Breach Matters?

The incident underscores an increasing risk in the tech industry: vulnerabilities in fast-moving software products. As companies release frequent updates, even minor mistakes—such as including the wrong files in a release—can result in widespread exposure.

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Anthropic made Claude Code available to the public in May:

In May, Anthropic made Claude Code available to the public, a tool that helps software developers create features, fix bugs, and streamline routine tasks.

Since its release, Claude Code has grown rapidly in popularity, with annualized revenue exceeding $2.5 billion as of February.