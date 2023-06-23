Android to iOS switch takes only 2 hours, no barriers involved: ICEA

Contrary to the perception by a majority of smartphone users that shifting from mobile phones which operate on the Android platform to Apple‘s iOS and vice versa is difficult in terms of data transfer and costs may be attached, a study by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said the same can be done at minimal cost without any barriers.



The study provides informative insights to non-tech savvy users who often refrain from switching between iPhones (iOS) and Android fearing that the process would be tedious.

“The amount of time taken to switch from an Android to an iOS device is approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes. Comparing the amount of time with the median hourly wage we get the cost of switching as `194,” the report said. “Similarly, switching from an iOS to Android took 1 hour and 8 minutes, which amounted to `105,” it added.



With apps like “to iOS” that allows users to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone, and apps like Google One app (for transfer to Android), data such as apps, photos, videos, emails, and calendars, can be transferred easily.

“In India, we have also see that the dealers and authorised resellers of the mobile brands also double up as consultants in helping customers switch mobile phones. This service is provided free of cost by these dealers to their customers as a value add,” ICEA said, adding that transfers using Google Photos and iCloud Photos are completed within 45 minutes.



Currently, Android is the most popular OS in India with a 95.79% share. In the October-December quarter, the best-selling iPhone model was the iPhone 13, and the most popular Android phones were the Samsung Galaxy A04s, Samsung Galaxy M13, Xiaomi’s Redmi A1, and Realme C357.



Besides addressing concerns around switching cost, ICEA quoting a survey by YouGov said, “India comes in second place globally in terms of consumers switching from their current cell phone brands to more desirable alternatives”. As per the survey, 28% of Indians indicated that they would be open to changing their cell phone brands at the time of their next mobile phone purchase.



On arguments that people might miss out on apps while shifting from one operating system to another, the report said many of the apps are available on both the operating systems and app availability does not affect the cost of switching.