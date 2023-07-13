Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 update: This is when you can expect India sale to begin

Samsung has big things planned this year. The company this year launched its flagship S23 series in February and now the South Korean giant is gearing up for the launch of its two foldable phones- Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. The two phones will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 which were launched last year. Samsung has confirmed that launch event for the upcoming foldable models will be held at an Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26. The company has already started taking pre-reservations for the phones in India.

A new report from 91Mobiles Hindi now suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India starting from August 14. Pre-bookings for the device will begin on July 26. This information reportedly comes from a leading retailer of Samsung.

A separate report from Dealabs has hinted at the pricing of the two phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to be priced at EUR 1,199 for the 256GB storage variant while the 512GB storage variant could cost EUR 1,339. The model will reportedly come in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at 1,899 EUR for 256 GB while the 512 GB model could set you at 2,039 EUR. The 1 TB is expected to cost 2,279 EUR.

If the leaked sale date is accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in India just a few weeks after its global launch. Not to miss, this will give Indian smartphone users and Samsung fans a chance to get their hands on one of the most anticipated foldable smartphones of the year.

