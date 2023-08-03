Amidst multiple offers and features, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to go on sale on August 4

OnePlus is all set to present its new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, which will go on sale on August 4 at 12 p.m. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was unveiled earlier this month, along with the Nord 3 5G.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available in two beautiful colorways: the gorgeous wave of Aqua Surge and the stardust glimmer of Grey Shimmer. This smartphone is powered powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor for balanced performance and power management. Due to its superior quality RAM of 12GB, it is super fast and gives a smooth experience. This makes it the ultimate smartphone for multitasking, as it supports up to 24 apps simultaneously.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, which aids quick power top-ups and keeps the device running seamlessly. Featuring the best in design, this wonderful product features a premium and compact design with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Along with crystal clear picture quality, this feature provides a sharp display.

OnePlus is a company known for its camera quality and photography aids. On the same lines, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G boasts a flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 processor, which has highly evolved portrait capabilities. This processor is in turn surrounded by a stainless steel camera for protection, leading to clear images, each time.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available in two variants, the 8GB+128GB one at Rs 26,999 and the 12GB+256GB one at Rs 28,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partners, and the OnePlus Store app.

The sale of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G also features many offers that buyers may avail of. Customers who buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G on oneplus.in can avail a Rs 2000 Instant bank Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit cards, and Credit Card EMI, OneCard. Customers buying the product on Amazon.in can avail a Rs 2000 Instant bank Discount with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Card EMI.

Apart from this, customers can also avail of no-cost EMIs for up to 6 months on ICICI Bank and OneCard cards. They can also avail an exchange bonus on their existing devices up to Rs 2000, and this offer is valid for all Android and iOS users.

Under the EC Campaign, customers can save up to Rs 899 (1-year warranty plan at just Rs 99, earn 2X Redcoins on Nord CE 3 5G, and get 30% bundle offer with OnePlus Nord Buds 2). Consumers can also avail a special RedCoin discount of up to Rs 1000.

There are other wonderful offers and benefits for JioPlus (postpaid) users, who are on the Rs 399 plan, which provides 75 GB of monthly data. These users will get special benefits up to Rs 4500, which include additional 100 GB of data (additional 10 GB per month for 10 months) worth Rs 1000 and additional coupons worth Rs 3500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime. This offer is valid until August 4.