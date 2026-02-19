Microsoft founder Bill Gates who is in India for the AI Impact Summit 2026, was all set to deliver the key note address, confirmed Gates Foundation. However at the last moment the organisation reversed its decision on Thursday, announcing that Bill Gates would altogether skip the event altogether after careful consideration.

For context Bill Gates is in the midst of a major controversy after his name appeared in the Epstein files. Therefore many reports and rumours this to be the reason behind Bill Gates not delivering the key address and skipping the event. additionally Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation had just days before shut down rumors about Bill Gates attendance at the event.

Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora:

“After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit. The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals,” The Gates Foundation stated.

Nonetheless the decision by Bill Gates to skip the AI Impact Summit altogether comes against the increasing backlash faced by him over his name appearing numerous times in the Epstein Files. Earlier this week, the Andhra Pradesh government rolled out the red carpet for Gates at Gannavaram Airport, with Nara Lokesh and other cabinet colleagues in attendance.

A gathering of global business and technology leaders is set to take center stage at the India Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi today. The roster of speakers features OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta executive Alexandr Wang, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.

Held in India for the first time, the summit has drawn participants from more than 100 countries, including approximately 15–20 heads of state, over 50 ministers, and more than 40 chief executives from leading domestic and international firms. Other notable business figures expected this week include Dario Amodei of Anthropic alongside the previously mentioned leaders.

PM Modi Modi to inaugurate the two-day summit:

Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day summit on February 19 and will also join a high-level CEO roundtable. This edition builds on the momentum of last year’s Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by Modi, and follows previous meetings held in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural event at Bletchley Park in 2023.