Federal Trade Commission in the US is putting final touches to its mega anti-trust lawsuit against one of the Big tech company – Amazon, a latest Politico report says. The lawsuit can potentially break up the tech giant into smaller parts, the report adds. FTC has been looking into the businesses of Amazon from various aspects. The lawsuit is likely to come up in August next month. If FTC wins the case, this would mean that the sprawling empire worth $1.3 trillion will be restructured. This can be the legacy-defining moment for FTC boss Lina Khan. Many see this as one of the most potent attempt by the Joe Biden administration in taming the tech giant.
