Amazon working on standalone app for sports content, report says

According to a new report from The Information, a standalone app for watching sports is being developed by Amazon. It shows that Amazon is continuing to invest in live sport content and Prime Video. Sports content is included in the Prime Video platform currently along with other genres of audio-visual content. Sport content will be highlighted separately if the app is released.

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy recently said that live sports is “a unique asset” and the base of the reports is the fact that Amazon is always investing in visual content creation along with distribution and now sports is one of them. Currently, Premier League Football, NFL’s Thursday Night Football and Yankees baseball games are some of the live sports that are offered by Amazon.

Apart from these, Amazon also has other kinds of sports content that include original sports talk shows that are available on Prime Video as well as Freevee which is its ad-supported streaming service. As sports is one of the most followed entertainment genres, various companies are investing in it in their own way. A few days ago, Amazon launched Prime Gaming for PC in India. It gave users access to various free PC games every month.

All of this suggests that the company is working towards giving various genres a chance to have their own separate platform.Investment has also been made in Amazon Mini. It is an ad-supported video streaming service in the Amazon Shopping app which is available on Android and iOS phones. As of now it is not clear if the new sports content app will have a subscription plan or will it be free of cost with some conditions.

Apart from Amazon, other tech giants such as Google and YouTUbe also stream some sport events such as the NFL Sunday Ticket. Apple on the other hand airs Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

