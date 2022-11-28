Amazon to shut down its Zomato, Swiggy rival food delivery service in India

Amazon Food Services will close next month in India after being launched in 2020. When it was created two years back with its office in Bangalore and other select parts of the country, it turned out to pose as rival of online food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy.

But now it is confirmed to the news agency- Reuters that as part of the annual operating review process the company will remove the employees and shut down their operations in the coming month.

Earlier, Amazon ed-tech services were shut down on similar grounds which was working in presence of ed-tech giants like Byju’s in the Indian market. Both these products were launched by Amazon during Covid-19 pandemic to provide these services to customers which they can avail from their homes. It was never heavily marketed but Amazon Food services tied up with many restaurants across Bangalore.

During launch the company said “Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe.”

With Zomato in the lead and other companies like Swiggy, Big Basket and Dunzo, the food delivery market of India is estimated to grow to $20 in the next three years according to Stanford C. Bernsteine.

ALSO READ | Amazon layoffs to continue: CEO says mass layoffs will extend into next year