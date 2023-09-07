Amazon Smart Home Days sale announced with up to 75% discount on ‘these’ tech products: Top deals

Amazon just launched its Smart Home Days sale offering Amazon Echo smart speakers and Alexa-compatible smart home products at a discount. The sale starts on Sept. 7, 12 AM and goes through Sept. 13.

Per Amazon, this sale brings the opportunity to get Alexa smart home combos and Echo smart speakers, smart bulbs, smart cameras and smart plugs at lucrative pricing. Products from brands, such as Wipro, Philips, Qubo, HomeMate, TP-link, Mi, RealMe, Havells, and more will likely be on sale.

Alexa Smart Home Combos Deals

Amazon has listed quite a few offers which will be available throughout the sale and until stocks last. The main offers are going on smart home combos, like one Echo device and a smart bulb, the company emphasises in the press release. Products in this lineup start at Rs 2,099, inclusive of 65 per cent discount and go up to Rs 10,349.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Wipro smart bulb at Rs 2,099

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb at Rs 2,899

Echo Dot with clock (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb at Rs 2,899

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb at Rs 5,799

Echo (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb Smart at Rs 10,349

Additionally, Amazon India is also offering up to 60 per cent discounts on Wipro, Philips, Qubo, Halonix, Havells, etc. Apart from lightning brand discounts, the offer is on smart camera brands with up to 40 per cent off on Qubo, TP-Link, Philips, Xiaomi, Zebronics, etc., and up to 75 per cent off on smart plugs, touch switches, and smart lighting.

How to buy

Simply visit amazon.in/alexasmarthomedays Look for desired products, and add them to the cart Proceed to check out by choosing your preferred payment method

