Amazon Prime Video plan for mobile launched in India: Price, features, and everything else you need to know

Amazon has launched a new budget subscription plan for its Prime Video consumers. India that serves as the second largest Internet market in the world now gets a new Prime Video Mobile edition plan at Rs 599 for a year.

To recall, Amazon launched the Prime Video Mobile edition last year in partnership with Airtel. However, the plan was until today was available only for Airtel subscribers. In the latest move, Amazon has expanded its accessibility, making it available for all irrespective of the mobile network they are using.

Amazon’s Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-device and mobile-only available in select countries. Amazon says that those subscribing to this plan will be able access to access Prime Video content in Standard Definition (SD) quality on just one Android or iOS phone. It is different from the other Amazon Prime subscription plan as it does not offer multiple profile usage or support 4K video quality.

Customers can purchase the new Prime Video Mobile subscription plan either from the Prime Video app in the phone or visit the Prime Video website.

Amazon also has a full Prime Video subscription plan that costs Rs 1499 a year or Rs 179 a month. The Prime benefits under this plan involves unlimited movies, shows and live sports. The biggest difference between the two plans is that full Prime Video subscription allows one to watch Prime video content across multiple platforms whereas Mobile edition is restricted to just one smartphone.

At a time when streaming giants are increasing subscriptions costs across the world, India is seeing a different approach by these companies. Netflix, which is one of the popular streaming services used in India and the closest competitor of Prime Video, also last year lowered its subscription cost in India by up to 60.1%.