Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLiv, Voot, other mobile plans compared: Check prices in India, benefits, other details

OTT platforms are the future of the entertainment industry. People nowadays spend a significant time of their day viewing content on OTT platforms.

Many OTT platforms have come up with their own mobile plans. Speaking of which, Amazon recently joined the bandwagon by introducing its budget subscription plan for Prime Video consumers.

There are a number of OTT mobile apps which include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, TVF Play, and Zee5 where users can easily binge-watch their favourite movies and shows. Listed below are some of the prominent OTT platforms that have their own mobile plans.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon recently launched its own budget subscription plan for all Prime consumers. Users will now get a new Prime Video Mobile edition plan at Rs 599 for a year.

If we recall, the same subscription was launched last year when the company partnered with Airtel and only Airtel subscribers could make use of it. Until recently, the company has made it available for everyone irrespective of the mobile network they use.

Netflix

Netflix’s mobile plan is priced at Rs 149 per month. This is the most affordable plan the company offers. All those users who use this plan will be able to view their favourite movies, and TV shows using either one of the devices phones or tablets. Users will be able to view with a standard video quality of 480p.

Disney + Hotstar Mobile

Another most used OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar provides its users with a mobile plan of Rs 499 per year. Whereas, a three months subscription costs Rs 149. Keep in mind that both plans are ad-supported and will allow users to log in through only one device.

Voot

Voot offers one of the most affordable subscription plans in terms of mobile subscription. The company offers its mobile subscription with a price tag of Rs 299 per year. By choosing this plan, users will have access to all types of content which includes movies, sports, Originals and TV shows.

SonyLiv

The SonyLiv mobile plan is priced at Rs 599 per year. By availing this plan, users will be able to log in to only one device and view content such as TV shows, sports, movies, and reality shows in HD (720p).

