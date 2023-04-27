Amazon Prime membership price hiked in India: Check updated prices, other details

Amazon Prime membership is now more expensive than the Netflix subscription. The e-commerce giant has announced a price hike for its Prime membership in India. The monthly and 3-month plans have been increased by up to Rs 140, with the monthly plan now costing Rs 299 and the 3-month plan priced at Rs 599. However, the annual membership fee remains unchanged at Rs 1,499. The company has also maintained the price of its Prime Lite membership at Rs 999, which provides most of the benefits of regular membership, only with the exception of Amazon Music subscription.

Amazon Prime subscription previously cost Rs 179 for a month and Rs 459 quarterly. The company has increased the cost of monthly plan by over 60 percent while the quarterly has been raised by nearly 30 percent.

To help you better compare prices, Netflix subscription in India starts at Rs 149 for mobile. The basic plan which allows you to stream HD video on single device at a time costs Rs 199. The standard plan costs Rs 499 while the premium plan costs Rs 649.

Prime subscription, however, is more than video streaming. The membership includes range of benefits including Prime Video, faster delivery of products, Prime Music subscription, early access to sales, cashbacks, deal, offers and more.

ALSO READ l Amazon bows to EU pressure, allows Prime members to unsubscribe in two clicks

Amazon last year in November announced the Prime video plan for mobile in India. It is a budget subscription plan priced at Rs 599. It is a single-device and mobile-only available in select countries. With Prime Video for mobile plan, users will be able access to access Prime Video content in Standard Definition (SD) quality on just one Android or iOS phone at a time. It is different from the other Amazon Prime subscription plan as it does not offer multiple profile usage or support 4K video quality. This is similar to Netflix’ Mobile plan that lets user stream Netflix content on mobile.