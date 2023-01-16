Amazon Prime Lite membership tipped to be under works: Price in India, benefits and more

Amazon is testing a new Prime subscription for India. Dubbed as Prime Lite, the membership plan is currently in beta version and is being tested with only select members in the country. Amazon in 2021 hiked the price of Prime subscription from Rs 999 to Rs 1499 a year. The new Prime Lite subscription comes at the old price i.e. Rs 999 a year.

According to a report by OnlyTech.com, Amazon is rolling out ‘Prime Lite’ membership at Rs 999 per year with less benefits than the original Prime. The benefits of Prime Lite include unlimited free two days and standard delivery, early access to prime exclusive offers and deals, and 5% cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Prime Lite also offers Prime video benefits but with reduced benefits like it will have ads in between, no HD but SD quality video and access limited to just 2 devices.

One of the key differences between Prime Lite and Prime Video is that Lite does not offer free access to Prime Music, no-cost EMI, free e-books, Prime gaming and same day delivery.

Prime Lite can be seen as a cheaper alternative to Prime subscription that currently costs Rs 1,499. Users who do not want to spend so much and are fine with reduced benefits can opt for this plan as and when it rolls out for all.

Amazon Prime is a membership plan launched in 2005. The company introduced it as an annual plan with exclusive benefits like unlimited free and fast delivery of orders, free access to Prime Music, Prime gaming, and Prime video access.

Amazon recently also launched Prime video plan for mobile in India. The Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-device and mobile-only plan under which the subscribers will get access to access Prime Video content in Standard Definition (SD) quality on just one Android or iOS phone. It is different from the other Amazon Prime subscription plan as it does not offer multiple profile usage or support 4K video quality.