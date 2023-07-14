Amazon Prime Day sale: Over 50% off on headsets, discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones and other early deals live

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and early deals are already live. Prime members can save big on a variety of products, including headsets, smartphones, and home appliances. Prime Day Sale starts from July 15 to July 16, starting 12AM. The two-day sale will offer Amazon Prime members great deals, savings, new product launches, and more.

Prime members will have access to over 45,000 new product launches from top Indian and global brands, as well as 2,000 new product launches from small and medium businesses. The event will also feature delivery speeds, with same-day or next-day delivery available for Prime members in 25 cities and delivery within 24 to 48 hours for members.

Some of the early deals that are currently available include up to 55% off on Alexa devices, up to 70% off on Amazon brands, over 50% off on select headsets, discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy M04, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M04, Realme Narzo N55, Galaxy M14, Redmi A2, Redmi 11 and there are several more budget phones that you can get at discounted price during the sale.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will officially start on July 15 and run through July 16th. Prime members can shop for deals on a variety of products, including electronics, fashion, home goods, and more. In addition to the early deals that are already available, Amazon is expected to release more deals in the coming days.

To avail benefits of Prime Day sale 2023, sign up for Amazon Prime if you don’t already have it. Prime members get early access to deals and free two-day shipping. You can set up a wishlist of items you’re interested in. This will make it easy to track deals and see when they’re available. The best deals often sell out quickly, so be prepared to act fast.

