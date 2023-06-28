Amazon India is set to hold its annual Prime Day Sale from July 15 to July 16, starting 12AM. The two-day sale will offer Amazon Prime members great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new product launches, and more. This will be the seventh edition of Prime Day sale in India

Prime members will have access to over 45,000 new product launches from top Indian and global brands, as well as 2,000 new product launches from small and medium businesses. The event will also feature delivery speeds, with same-day or next-day delivery available for Prime members in 25 cities and delivery within 24 to 48 hours for members in most tier II cities.

Prime members can save with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards. More cost EMI plans for purchase should also be expected during the sale.

Additionally, there will be thousands of deals across categories like smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, and more. Prime members can also expect the best deals on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. In terms of entertainment, Prime Video will offer exclusive premieres of highly anticipated original series and movies in multiple languages.

Amazon Music will also launch exciting playlists featuring popular hits from different genres. Overall, Prime Day aims to provide maximum value and convenience to Prime members while empowering small and medium businesses in India.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership plan for users. It offers some exclusive benefits to the subscribers such as early access to deals and sales, faster delivery and more. Amazon recently hiked the its quarterly and monthly Prime subscriptions in India. The monthly plan that previously came at Rs 179 is now available for Rs 299. The price of the three-months subscription has also gone up from Rs 459 to Rs 599.

