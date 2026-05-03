Amazon is getting ready to host its massive annual shopping party, and this one is a big milestone—it’s the 10th year of Prime Day here in India. While we’re still waiting for the exact dates to be announced for this July, the company has already promised huge price cuts on everything from the latest gadgets and clothes to everyday home supplies and groceries.

The sale will be open to everyone, but if you have a Prime membership, you’ll get to jump the line with early access to the best deals. Amazon is also teasing faster shipping than ever before and a bunch of new product launches. On top of the deep discounts, keep an eye out for extra bank offers and credit card perks to help stretch your budget even further. It’s shaping up to be a great time to cross those big-ticket items off your wishlist.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2026 is heading to India this July, making it the tenth time the country has celebrated the event. While we’re still waiting for the official dates to be locked in, looking at how Amazon usually does things, we can probably expect the sale to run for anywhere from two to four days.

It’s worth noting that this year is a bit different globally. While we in India are getting our deals in July, many other countries—like the US and UK—will actually see their Prime Day kick off earlier in June.

What kind of deals should you look out for?

Expect deep discounts across pretty much everything you’ve been eyeing. We’re talking major price drops on the latest smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, as well as home appliances like ACs and washing machines. It’s also a great time to stock up on wardrobe staples, beauty products, and even your weekly groceries. Plus, Amazon always uses Prime Day to launch brand-new products, so you might be among the first to get your hands on the newest tech or home gadgets.

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Bank offers, discounts, and extra ways to save

Amazon almost always teams up with big names like ICICI Bank and SBI to help you save even more. Typically, you can get an instant 10% discount just by using their credit or debit cards at checkout.

If you’re a heavy shopper, keep your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card handy—it usually guarantees 5% unlimited cashback on everything you buy. “No Cost EMI” plans to help spread out the cost of expensive electronics, and extra digital coupons you can “collect” for even lower prices.