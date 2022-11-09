Amazon Photos for Android gets major redesign: Here’s what’s new

Amazon has introduced a huge redesign for the Amazon Photos app for Android users. This comes one year after the iOS app had its app design revamped, as per the Verge.

With the new design, users can expect to see all the photos at the centre stage. Below there’s a control panel which will give its users quick access to search or filters, edit and even search for people and places alongside people.

Users will also be able to access curated features such as daily memories.

Looking at the app’s photo layout, a floating Amazon logo button can be seen on the top left which gives users access to printing services, account and app settings.

On the top right-hand side, the paper airplane button is there which will let you share photos with people in other places.

All users having Amazon prime subscriptions, will get unlimited storage for photos and not videos. All of this will be capped at 5GB. If anyone needs more space for videos, then there are plans to start at 100 GB of storage.

The new version of the app has already started rolling out to Amazon Photo users. For all those who have still got access to this app, it seems like they will have to wait for a little while.

Apart from this latest development, Amazon recently launched the Amazon Prime Video plan for mobile. The subscription is now priced at Rs 599 for a year. Previously this plan was available only for Airtel customers who had subscribed. Now, it will be available to everyone irrespective of mobile network.

