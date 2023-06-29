Amazon leaks prices for Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 60 ahead of Prime day sale

Amazon is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Prime Day Sale, set to begin from July 15 at 12 a.m. The sale, known for its exciting offers and discounts across various categories, will last until July 16 and is already creating a buzz among shoppers. However, Amazon’s enthusiasm for promoting the event appears to have gone a little overboard, as the prices of three eagerly awaited smartphones slated for launch soon in India have been inadvertently revealed.

The three phones in question are the Moto Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60, which have been eagerly awaited across the country. Amazon in no time realise its mistake and fixed it by replacing prices with the launch dates of the phones.

The Moto Razr 40, a highly anticipated foldable smartphone from Motorola, was listed on the Amazon Prime Day Sale page with a starting price tag of Rs 59,999.

Another highly awaited device, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, was seen priced at Rs 33,999 according to the information displayed on the Prime Day Sale page. iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is known for delivering high-performance smartphones at competitive prices. The Neo 7 Pro is expected to offer powerful specifications and advanced gaming capabilities.

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 60, a new addition to Realme’s popular Narzo series, was listed with a price of Rs 17,999. Realme has been consistently giving budget-friendly smartphones packed with impressive features, and the Narzo 60 is likely to follow trend.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming launch of the Moto Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60, consumers will now have a clearer idea of the potential costs involved. The Motorola Razr 40 will launch in India on July 3 followed by iQOO Neo 7 Pro on July 4 and the Nazro 60 on July 6.

