Amazon launches Echo Pop, updates Echo Show, Echo buds: Full details

Amazon has announced four new devices under its Echo lineup. The new devices include the Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids and the all-new Echo Buds. Amazon in its official blog post, announced that it has sold over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices globally and engagement with Alexa increased more than 35% in 2022.

Echo Pop

Amazon’s Echo Pop is available in two bright colours- Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal in addition to the familiar Charcoal and Glacier White colour shades. The device features a front-facing directional speaker and supports eero built-in extending Wi-Fi coverage by up to 1,000 square feet.

The device is priced at $39.99 which is roughly Rs 3000. Its compact design makes it suitable for dorm rooms, apartments, or expanding Alexa’s presence in multiple rooms within a home, says company.

Echo Show 5

The next-generation Echo Show 5 is priced at $89.99 which is roughly Rs 4500. It boasts a redesigned speaker system that delivers double the bass compared to the previous generation, says company. Equipped with the AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array, the Echo Show 5 has been enhanced on basis of customer feedback.

Echo Show 5 Kids

Designed for kids, the Echo Show 5 Kids is priced at $99.99 which is roughly Rs 8000. It comes with all the hardware improvements of the next-generation Echo Show 5 along with a captivating galaxy design. It offers kid-friendly Alexa responses, jokes, homework help, and explicit lyric filtering. The Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a two-year guarantee, parental controls, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Echo Buds

Amazon has also updated its Echo Buds. Priced at $49.99 which is around Rs 4000, these wireless earbuds feature a lightweight, semi-in-ear design, sweat resistance, and long battery life. They offer up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to 20 hours with the fully charged case. With multipoint pairing, users can connect the Echo Buds to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them.

Echo Auto

Amazon expanded the availability of Echo Auto, which brings Alexa to vehicles, in several countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. The new Echo Auto is equipped with five microphones and it allows users to easily control music, make calls, and manage their calendar or to-do list using Alexa while keeping their focus on the road.