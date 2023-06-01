Amazon launches Echo Pop smart speaker at Rs 4,999 in India: Price, availability and more

Amazon has expanded its Echo family of devices with the launch of new Echo Pop smart speaker in India. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Echo Pop speaker has a semi-sphere form factor and comes in range of new colours, including Green and Purple, in addition to the classic White and Black.

Echo Pop smart speaker has a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker delivers loud sound, balanced bass and crisp vocals, says Amazon. Users can effortlessly interact with Alexa, the voice assistant, in English, Hindi, and Hinglish to access a wide range of features, including playing music, controlling smart home devices, tracking cricket scores, setting alarms, and more.

The Echo Pop is equipped with Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which enables faster responses from Alexa.

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

In line with the Echo series’ smart home capabilities, Echo Pop allows users to control compatible devices such as smart lights and appliances from brands like Wipro, Syska, and Xiaomi. The voice command functionality enables users to adjust lighting or control other electrical devices with ease. Additionally, users can expand the smart home experience by incorporating smart plugs, purchased separately, to create a truly ambient environment.

To address privacy concerns, Echo devices, including the Echo Pop, are designed with multiple layers of privacy controls, says the company. Users have the option to manually switch off the device’s microphone and review or delete voice recordings as needed.

In terms of sustainability, the Echo Pop is built using 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and 80% recycled aluminum. Additionally, the device incorporates Low Power Mode, intelligently conserving energy during periods of inactivity, contributing to energy savings over its lifetime.

The Echo Pop is available for purchase at a price of Rs 4,999 on Amazon India website. Thos interested to buy can also explore at various online and offline retail stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and Amazon devices kiosks across India.