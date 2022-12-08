Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) with 16GB storage, USB Type-C charging launched in India: Check specs, price

E-commerce website, Amazon has launched the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) in India. The brand-new Kindle comes with a 6-inch display along with a pixel density of 300ppi. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price in India is set at Rs 9,999, however, the company is selling the device at an introductory price of Rs 8,999, initially.

Now, for the specifications and other details.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen): Price, availability

The all-new Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) is originally priced at Rs 9,999. However, the device is available at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 which will be available for a limited period. Once the offer period ends, the Kindle will be sold at its original price.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) comes in two colour options, which include: Denim and Black. For purchasing, the device can be bought from the official Amazon Indian website.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen): Specifications, features

The Amazon Kindle comes with a 6-inch display with a pixel density of 300 ppi. The device also comes with an adjustable front light and other dark mode features.

The company claims that the glare-free display comes with thrice as many pixels as the previous model of the e-reader.

The newer version comes with 16 GB of inbuilt storage whereas the previous model comes with an 8 GB storage option.

The company also claims that the Kindle can offer up to six weeks of battery life.

The Kindle also comes with Parental controls, although the device does lack some features such as a waterproof rating, auto-adjusting light and more. The new Kindle is made up of 30-75 per cent of recycled plastic, Amazon claims.

Apart from all these specifications, the e-book reader also comes with a USB-C charging port.

To top it all off, the box in which the Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) will come is made of 100 per cent wood fibre-based materials, according to Amazon.

ALSO READ | Amazon Kindle Scribe launched, will let you write and take notes