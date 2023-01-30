AMAZON KINDLE (11th GEN, 2022): Reading made easier and more fun

Have you ever wondered what the benefits of reading are aside from leisure and education? Well, I keep giving lengthy lectures to my teenaged daughter on its numerous benefits – reading exercises the brain, improves concentration and the ability to focus, increases general knowledge, reduces stress and above all, is motivational; the right book can motivate you to never give up and stay positive. Like many parents out there, I love the Amazon Kindle family of e-readers for the simple reason that it encourages people of all ages to read. It is light and compact – you can take it everywhere.

Recently, this reviewer got the all-new Kindle (11th Gen) featuring better display and greater storage. The company claims it to be the lightest and most compact Kindle. For the user, it means one can read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display – adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night. Let us check out the finer details.

Also read: WhatsApp going SMS way as messaging morphs into e-commerce

The 16GB variant of the new Kindle (2022) is available for `8,499. It features a 6-inch, glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display with three-times more pixels than the previous generation for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. Dark mode and adjustable front light provide a comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. The device comes packed with customer favourites like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word.

Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster.

The device’s longer battery life of up to six weeks maximises the time you can spend reading, and the USB-C port makes charging more effortless than ever. It also comes with 16GB of storage — twice the storage of the previous generation — enough to hold thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you.

Most important, the user gets to enjoy access to eBooks in various Indian languages, including Kindle exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else. There’s an ever-growing selection of over 20 lakh eBooks, therefore, you can explore new authors, popular books, and trending genres from fiction and non-fiction to comics and more. Amazon Prime members can read from a rotating catalogue of hundreds of eligible eBooks at no additional cost. Plus, you can read binge-worthy short fiction and non-fiction from best-selling authors and acclaimed storytellers, all included at no additional cost for Prime and Kindle Unlimited members. One can also access a variety of stories from lakhs of self-published authors around the world with Kindle Direct Publishing.

Also read: Financial protection in the digital ecosystem – an analysis of issues and threats

Key takeaways: The all-new Kindle combines some really good features with an affordable price, including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, battery life of upto six weeks, and 16GB storage making room for thousands of books. It is an affordable and effortless way for new customers (children in particular) to start their e-reading journey. The e-reader is nicely designed so you can read comfortably for hours, won’t pinch the pocket but will certainly elevate your reading experience. I like the fact that it’s a distraction-free device made for long hours of reading. Highly recommended.

KEY FEATURES

* 6-inch glare-free display, 300ppi high resolution display

* Battery life of up to six weeks

* USB-C charging, 16GB storage

* Estimated street price: Rs 8,499

What’s hot

* Compact & lightweight design

* Crisp text, faster refresh

* USB-C charging

What’s not

* No waterproofing