Amazon is prepping an in-app TikTok like feature to boost product discovery, engagement: Details

Amazon is going to roll out a TikTok and Instagram reel like online shopping feed inside its app. The company is bringing a short-form video feed aimed towards product discovery. It is called Inspire. It will be available on the shopping app itself and will become more personalised with use.

It was said by the company in a blogpost that “Inspire is a new in-app shopping feed that’s personalised with shoppable photos and videos tailored to your selected interests and engagement. In just a few taps, discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to your interests, and then shop for those items on Amazon.”

Inspire in-app feed will launch for selected users in the US around early December, says Amazon. The company also mentioned that the app will soon be available in other countries as well. It will soon be in India as well but there is no information regarding that. This product has been under development since August reportedly.

The US users can simply open the Amazon Shopping App and then click on the light bulb icon present in the bottom bar to select their interest and view the products via videos. When they click on a video, another tab will show them the product details and reviews for the same.

TikTok just like this Amazon feature integrated with Shopify which is an e-commerce platform for sellers which is called TikTok Shop. Instagram has users who have small businesses which are run via Instagram and they use reels feature as a tool for promotion of their services.

Previously Amazon has launched successful businesses in the field of online shopping, OTT platforms and now a shopping experience which would resemble social media platforms is a new. More details on Inspire are yet to be out.

ALSO READ | Amazon Photos for Android gets major redesign: Here’s what’s new