Amazon Great Summer sale: Top deals on iPhone 14, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

The Amazon Summer sale 2023 is live. Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform, is offering exciting discounts and offers on a wide range of products across various categories such as smartphones, smartwatches, home accessories, and more. This sale is open for both Prime and non-Prime members, however, Prime members can enjoy early access to the sales. The sale will last till May 8.

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones, Amazon has a plethora of offers and discounts to choose from. Top smartphone brands like Oppo, Samsung, iQOO, and many more are available with exciting offers for ICICI and Kotak Bank card holders. Additionally, customers can also avail themselves of no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and other such exciting deals.

Prime members can avail of exclusive benefits such as up to 24 months no-cost EMI and rewards worth Rs 5000. If you’re eyeing a flagship phone from one of the top brands, Amazon is giving a chance to buy them at Rs 123 per day EMI plan.

Choosing a new smartphone can be a daunting task, considering the vast array of options available. Therefore, we recommend you to read our reviews to get a better understanding of the device and its features. We have compiled a list of some of the top and premium phones that have just been launched and come with impressive specifications. Please note that these smartphones are a personal choice, and the decision ultimately rests with the buyer.

Apple iPhone 14: If you are an Apple fan and has been eyeing the latest iPhone 14 series, Amazon has got you covered. iPhone 14, which is originally costs at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is available for Rs 66,900 on Amazon. Additionally, ICICI bank card holders can avail up to 10 per cent off on the device. You can also choose to exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 19,950 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: iPhone 14 Plus also gets a 13% discount bringing down the price from Rs 99,900 to Rs 86,999 for 256GB model while the 128Gb model is selling at Rs 75,999. iPhone 14 is also selling at Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 89,900.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most premium offering of its series is selling at Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 95,999 during Amazon Summer sale 2023. This is for the 256 GB variant. The 12GB RAM/256GB model is selling at Rs 1,24,999, a 17 % discount on its original price Rs 1, 49, 999.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is selling at Rs 79,999. On other days, you get it for Rs 95,999 on Amazon.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Xiaomi 13 Pro which is originally priced at Rs 89,999 is selling at Rs 79,999 on Amazon. There is additional Rs 8000 off for ICICI credit card users.