Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is live, offering discounts on laptops across premium, mid-range and gaming categories. Since the new academic session has started, the discounts on these laptops make it a good time to buy laptops. Moreover, brands such as Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and HP are part of the sale, offering price cuts, exchange offers and bank discounts on several models.

From lightweight everyday laptops to premium productivity machines, several models across Apple, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Acer are currently available on Amazon with visible discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans.

However, it is an overwhelming task to choose a good laptop from the wide variety of laptops. In this article, we have mentioned a list of laptops that you can buy in this sale.

Dell 15 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop- Rs, 68,990

Dell’s newer 15-inch thin-and-light laptop lineup is also currently receiving visible discounts during the sale. The model includes 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor aimed at heavier multitasking and productivity-focused workloads.

MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop- Rs. 61,990

Apple’s 2026 MacBook Neo 13-inch laptop is currently among the more visible Apple laptop deals during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. The model comes with the A18 Pro chip, Liquid Retina display, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage aimed at students, office users and buyers looking for a lightweight premium laptop for everyday productivity and entertainment usage.

Dell Inspiron 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen Laptop- Rs. 46,490

Dell’s Inspiron 15 series continues to remain one of the more actively discounted Windows laptop options currently available on Amazon. The model includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, SSD storage and a larger display designed for students, office users and regular multitasking usage.

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Asus Vivobook 15 Core i5 13th Gen Laptop- Rs. 59,990

Asus’s Vivobook 15 series is also seeing visible discounts during the sale period. The laptop includes Intel Core i5 13th Gen performance, modern thin-and-light styling and a full HD display aimed at office work, studies and everyday entertainment usage.

Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 5 Laptop- Rs. 47,990

Acer’s Aspire Lite series continues to remain among the more aggressively priced branded laptop deals currently visible during the sale. The model includes AMD Ryzen 5 performance, SSD storage and slim construction aimed at students and first-time laptop buyers.