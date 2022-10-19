Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top deals on Samsung, Realme, Redmi other smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has been offering its customers with best deals on electronic products ranging from laptops, laptop accessories, smartphones, kitchen appliances and much more.

Now with the sale coming to an end and if by any chance you have missed out on it then here’s the chance where you can buy your dream budget smartphone on exciting offers and discounts.

Speaking of offers, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10per cent on selected bank cards.

Here are some of the budget smartphones that the e-commerce platform is selling:

1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be a great device if you are looking for a budget smartphone. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 32,999 and is now selling for Rs 21,999 including bank discounts. The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with a Full HD resolution. It also comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a primary camera and a 32 MP selfies camera. The camera also provides its users with Photo Remaster for excellent shots.

Moreover, the device runs on Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset for fluid gaming performance. The phone also includes a Vapour cooling chamber needed for good heat dissipation needed when playing intensive games.

2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Originally priced at Rs 25,999, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is now selling at Rs 17,999 including bank discounts. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset.

For photography, you will get a 48 MP AI triple rear camera paired with a 16 MP camera at the front.

The phone boasts of a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 33W Dart Charge which will charge the phone to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, claims Realme.

3. Redmi Note 11s

Redmi Note 11s originally priced at Rs 19,999 is now selling for Rs 14,999 on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. It comes powered with a Mediatek Helio G96 octa-core processor.

Going on camera, the device comes with a 108 MP Quad Rear camera and a 16 MP camera on the front. For battery, the Redmi Note 11s runs on 5,000 mAh along with 33W Pro fast charging.

4. Redmi 10A

Redmi 10A is selling on Amazon for Rs 8,599. It was originally priced at Rs 11,990. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset.

Optic-wise, the smartphone comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front. Lastly, the device also comes with a fingerprint sensor for phone unlocking.

5. Tecno Pova 5G

Tecno Pova 5G is currently selling for Rs 15,299 on Amazon. The device runs on Ultra-efficient Octa Core 6nm chipset paired with an Arm Cortex-A78 CPU. The smartphone has a 6,000 mAh battery and a 50 MP AI Triple Rear camera.

