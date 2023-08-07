Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Price cuts on Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and more

Amazon is giving a chance to buy year’s most-desirable phones at a reduced price. The e-commerce giant is holding a Great Freedom Sale that ends on August 8. The ongoing sale brings a plethora of deals and discounts on some of the most sought-after smartphones, with the spotlight shining on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy M14, and the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The sale gives additional discount for SBI card offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2500 and there’s additional 20% cashback on first order. Buyers also get a chance to buy these phones with no cost EMI offer. Here are the top deals you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has unveiled a price cut on the much-coveted Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Known for its cutting-edge features and luxurious design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at a discount of 17%. The smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The phone runs Android 13 based One UI 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy M14

For price-conscious consumers, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has brought a deal on Samsung Galaxy M14. This mid-range smartphone is now offered with a price drop of 18% making the new price Rs 15, 490.

The Galaxy M14 features a large 6.6-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and 401 PPI. The smartphone comes with a triple camera system including a 50MP primary camera. It has a robust battery life with 6000mAh battery size.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 receives a price cut bringing down the new price to Rs 26,998. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 782G Mobile processor. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Additional deals

In addition to these smartphones, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale Day 3 has an array of other tech deals up for grabs. Various accessories, including wireless earbuds, laptops, and power banks, are also selling at discounted rates.

