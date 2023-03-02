Amazon Echo Dot Gen 5 Alexa smart speaker with in-built temperature sensor launched in India: Details

Amazon today launched the Echo Dot Gen 5 Alexa smart speaker in India. The new Echo Dot is claimed to offer improved sound including twice the bass as the last model and packs a bunch of new sensors including those for temperature sensing inside a familiar fairly light and compact chassis.

The Gen 5 Echo Dot is priced at Rs 5,499 but Amazon says it will sell the smart speaker at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 for a limited period as part of Alexa’s 5-year anniversary celebrations in India.

Amazon Echo Dot Gen 5 key specs, features

The Echo Dot Gen 5 features a “redesigned” audio architecture with a custom full-range driver and “the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot” for seemingly clear vocals and up to double the bass of the last-gen model. This is among the smallest speakers that Amazon makes at the time of writing so it would be interesting to see how that holds up in the real world.

Amazon has also added ultrasound motion detection and a temperature sensor in this generation so the new Echo Dot can turn on compatible lights or play music when you enter the room or turn your supported air conditioner on and off depending by sensing room temperature. Its in-built accelerometre meanwhile lets you simply tap the top of the speaker to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

The Echo Dot Gen 5 can process more experiences on the edge, Amazon says, thanks to its AZ2 Neural Edge processor so responses are faster and, possibly, more secure, too.

Amazon Echo Dot Gen 5 price, availability

The Gen 5 Echo Dot Gen has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,499, though, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 between March 2-4 on Amazon, and online and offline stores including Croma and Reliance Digital.