Amazon brings cash load at doorstep service to exchange discontinued Rs 2000 notes: Details

The Reserve Bank of India last month announced discontinuation of Rs 2000 notes from the circulation. While the Rs 2000 note will continue to be legal tender till September 30, the move to withdraw it from the circulation comes as part of central bank’s ‘Clean Note Policy.’ Under this policy, the bank aims to give citizens only good quality currency notes and coins while the soiled notes are withdrawn out of circulation.

As the bank is in the process of withdrawing the note from circulation, panic spreads as people rush to banks to exchange their currency. However, amidst this chaos, Amazon has recognised a valuable opportunity and introduced a new doorstep cash load feature to expand its user base.

Amazon Cashload at doorstep is a feature that allows Amazon customers to deposit cash, including Rs 2,000 notes, at their doorstep. The deposited amount will be instantly available in the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account, which the customer can use for online purchases, can & Pay at stores, or shopping on Amazon. The maximum amount that can be added to your Amazon Pay balance via cashload is limited to Rs 50,000 monthly.

To use the Amazon Cashload at doorstep feature, you need to complete KYC on the Amazon app. Now place an order on Amazon for a product that is delivered by cash on delivery (COD). At the time of delivery, hand over the cash to the delivery agent. The delivery agent will scan the QR code on your phone and load the cash into your Amazon Pay balance. There is no need to share your bank account details with the delivery agent making it an easier way to deposit cash into your Amazon Pay balance, especially if you have a lot of Rs 2,000 notes that need to be exchanged.