At a time when most AI chatbots are doubling down on specialised personalities and characterful responses, Amazon couldn’t afford to spectate. The company has rolled out a bold new personality option for its popular voice assistant Alexa. Alexa+ introduces an adults-only ‘Sassy’ mode that promises to respond with razor-sharp wit, playful sarcasm, clever comebacks, and occasional censored profanity.

The feature aims to make interactions more human-like and entertaining, moving beyond Alexa’s traditionally polite and neutral tone.

The Sassy style joins recently launched options like Brief (concise and direct), Chill (laid-back and casual), and Sweet (warm and encouraging). Unlike these personalities, though, Sassy is explicitly restricted to adult users due to its mature subject matter and unfiltered edge. Amazon highlights strict safety guardrails, which means the Sassy mode avoids explicit sexual content, hate speech, personal attacks, illegal advice, or harmful recommendations, focusing instead on humorous, judgmental-yet-charming banter.

Alexa itself describes the persona as operating on the motto “help first, judge always,” delivering “reality checks delivered with charm, compliments that somehow sting, and warmth you didn’t see coming.”

How to enable Sassy Mode in Amazon Alexa+

To activate the Sassy mode:

– Users must navigate to the Alexa mobile app.

– Select the personality style, and complete an additional security verification—such as a Face ID scan on iOS devices.

The mode is automatically disabled if Amazon Kids parental controls are enabled on the account, ensuring it remains inaccessible to children.

Amazon says that Sassy does not alter Alexa’s core capabilities, as it only changes the tone and delivery of responses. The feature is part of ongoing efforts to personalise Alexa+ through generative AI, allowing users to switch styles anytime to match their mood or context.

Amazon Alexa takes on xAi Grok

The update from Amazon seems to push Alexa+ into the same space where xAI’s Grok got attention. Grok attained headlines previously with its unfiltered personality, which doesn’t put any restriction on how sassy it can be – it can have sexually explicit conversations and keep responses to general queries humorous. However, Grok’s image generation feature fell into controversy after reports of the chatbot generating sexually explicit images and videos of real people surfaced, prompting xAI to make changes.

In contrast, Amazon balances user demand for more dynamic conversations with a restricted ‘Sassy’ mode, which promises to be fun and humorous without being offensive.