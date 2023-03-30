AMAZFIT GTR mini: Stylish timepiece

Smartwatches are a great way to receive notifications from your phone and track your health, right from your wrist. Nowadays, there’s a broad range of feature-packed wrist-wear to choose from, at the same time, there’s also the issue of seemingly-strong smartwatches not performing in the real world, offering terrible battery life etc. The question foremost in the mind of the wearer is: how accurate are these devices when it comes to capturing the health and fitness data?

Herein, trust in the brand matters more than anything else. Seasoned industry watchers vouch for the reliability and functionality of Amazfit (owned by Zepp Health) products, such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and equipment related to health and sports. Recently we got our hands on their latest offering – Amazfit GTR Mini, a powerful, slim and stylish smartwatch that puts a wealth of features on your wrist. It is available for `10,999 on Amazon India, in three captivating colours — Midnight Black, Misty Pink and Ocean Blue. Let us check out its key features.

Design & display: The first thing you will notice is GTR Mini’s classy round design. Its slim, light body features sparkling stainless steel and a glazed back panel matching its soft, skin-friendly silicone strap. At only 9.25mm and 24.6g, this watch is the perfect accessory for those who want to stand out in the crowd. It boasts an attractive screen design with curved glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. The 1.28-inch HD AMOLED display delivers crisp and clear visuals with 326 PPI, making it easy to read in any lighting condition. The wearer gets a wide selection of 80+ vibrant watch faces, the new Portrait mode lets them upload three of their favourite pictures to the watch face too.

Performance: GTR Mini is a powerful smartwatch with long battery life, 14 days with typical usage – or even 20 days on battery saver mode. Its strong battery makes it a perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable and efficient wrist-wear. The watch is powered by Zepp OS 2.0 and a dual-core Huangshan 2S chip. It also has continuous GPS usage, making it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures and city exploration. Equipped with Amazfit’s patented circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology which picks up almost twice as many satellite signals as regular antennas, this Amazfit watch is capable of stronger and more accurate GPS tracking.

Health & fitness tracking: The health-centered Zepp OS 2.0 and the advanced BioTracker PPG optical sensor provide insights into heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level, allowing users to understand their body easier than ever. When 24-hour health monitoring is activated, the watch can remind you of any abnormal readings, such as high or low heart rates, low SpO2 levels and even recommend stress-reducing breathing exercises.

The GTR Mini can track data for over 120 different sports, and users can get a post-workout report when they’re done. The watch is also 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning it can withstand the equivalent of up to 50 meters of water pressure, making it perfect for swimming. Moreover, the watch features ExerSense which allows smart recognition of seven exercise types, including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, and more, to keep your workouts focused.

Key takeaways: The Amazfit GTR Mini is one of the best-looking smartwatches around, with a wealth of health & fitness features, accurate GPS tracking, slick AMOLED display and battery life that lasts two weeks. A handsome watch for day-to-day wear that delivers on all fronts.

quote You might also be interested in: Fitbit Versa 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, OnePlus Watch

KEY FEATURES

-Slim & stylish design with stainless steel

-1.28-inch HD AMOLED Display

– 5 satellite positioning system

-120+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition

– 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 & stress monitoring

– Estimated street price: Rs – 10,999

– Colours available:

-Midnight Black, Misty Pink and Ocean Blue.