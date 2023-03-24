Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has a warning for Google Bard AI users; know what he said

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, has warned Google employees about the potential risks associated with Bard, Google’s rival AI chatbot against ChatGPT. While Bard brings limitless possibilities for the chatbot industry, it also carries the risk of factual errors, as with any other AI technology.

In an email to employees (via CNBC), Pichai stressed on the importance of public testing for Bard’s success. He acknowledged that mistakes and errors are bound to happen as more people begin using the technology and putting it to the test.

Google on several occasions has mentioned that Bard may mistakes or factually incorrect responses. It has said that while LLMs are an exciting technology, they have their own faults.

“For instance, because they learn from a wide range of information that reflects real-world biases and stereotypes, those sometimes show up in their outputs. And they can provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently.

It has also said that Bard complements Search and should not be considered as a replacement of it.

We're expanding access to Bard in US + UK with more countries ahead, it's an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. Hope Bard sparks more creativity and curiosity, and will get better with feedback. Sign up: https://t.co/C1ibWrqTDr https://t.co/N8Dzx1m0fc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 21, 2023

Bard was announced in February, with plans to make it live shortly, but the release was delayed after a factual error in its demo video. Many were quick to point out that the AI chatbot made a goof up in its demo video wherein it gave some incorrect information related to the James Webb Space Telescope. However, Google is now opening up limited access to Bard for select users in the US and UK, with plans for wider expansion over time.